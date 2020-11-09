Glover Teixeira became the first fighter aged 40 or above to secure a five-win streak in UFC when he submitted Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday.

The Brazilian veteran, who has been in UFC since 2012, put a rear-naked choke on his opponent little before the two-minute mark in the third round and made a returning 'Marreta' tap out.

The two shared a moment of shared mutual respect inside the cage once the fight was over.

Thiago Santos congratulated Glover Teixeira on the win

Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira had a brutal back and forth throughout the fight.

Santos shocked Teixeira early on in the first round and took him down once again at the beginning of the third. But none of his efforts prevailed, as Glover Teixeira's experience proved to be too much for Santos.

Thiago Santos did not make an appearance at the post-fight media conference. He later took to social media to congratulate his opponent on the win. He said that he learned a lot from the fight and hoped that Teixeira now got the light heavyweight title shot that he deserved.

I wanna say congratulations to my opponent @gloverteixeira ,he did what needed to do, he is a beast and so good guy, I learned a lot with that fight. I hop that @ufc give him the title shot, he deserve that. pic.twitter.com/x9i2smjM5X — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) November 9, 2020

Before that, Thiago Santos shared another message addressing his loss to Teixeira on Instagram. He apologized to his family and his team for not giving 100% out there in the Octagon.

"I’m so disappointed by myself. I didn’t anything what I have trained, I wasn’t there. I just wanna say sorry to my coaches, my family and everyone who support me. thank you God for everything in my life, I am so blessed, nothing can change my faith."

Glover Teixeira in line for the title

The title shot situation in the light heavyweight division has been made tricky by the announcement that Israel Adesanya will get to challenge for the belt next. UFC President Dana White revealed last week that 'Stylebender' would move up to 205 lbs. to fight the current champ Jan Blachowicz.

But this victory definitely puts Glover Teixeira back in the title discussion, having secured five wins in a row now at the age of 41. Glover Teixeira addressed Dana White after the fight, asking for the title shot as he is not getting any younger.

"Dana White, come on man, you gonna give this shot to Adesanya and make me wait? 5 fights in a row, beating these young guys is not easy. Give me that title shot!" - @gloverteixeira 🏆#UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/MmObJ0o9Ku — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 8, 2020

Dana White responded to it with in a backstage interview with UFC's Laura Sanko.

"I heard him and I agree with him and I'm taking him serious. I'm not gonna doubt him anymore. He's not wrong... He's been here forever, he's on a streak. He looked great tonight. What's funny is every time I count this guy out and think, 'I don't know if he's got it,' he proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight."