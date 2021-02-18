UFC lightweight Brok Weaver takes exception with racist social media post involving Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

UFC lightweight Brok Weaver has come down heavy on a racist social media post involving Donald Cerrone. The offensive Instagram post takes a racial dig at Native Americans, claiming that Cerrone could at least head kick four people of American Indian origin before he is taken down by them.

Brok Weaver himself is a Native American and he understandably took offense to the insensitive post and took to social media to point out that people should be more sensitive towards issues like this. He expressed his bewilderment at the fact that some people are taking posts like this as a 'joke'.

So this is not racist?? Em is our new name?? How come every time my people get racially slurred it’s a joke an meme an no ones says anything?? 🤔 I think it’s time we start caring a little more since it’s the time for that. #nativeamerican #racism #reservations @everydayracism_

Other instances where UFC fighters got involved in racism-related controversies

This is not the first time that Cerrone's name has been involved in racism-related controversies surrounding the Native American people. But both times, Cerrone didn't have anything to do with it personally. He just happened to be a part of the controversy.

In 2018, UFC welterweight Mike Perry was widely criticized for mimicking a Native American in a promo video ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone on UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez. In a bid to promote the fight, Perry dressed like a Native American warrior and claimed that he wanted to 'hunt' Cerrone.

I support the legendary Native American warriors and I am tirelessly hunting this @cowboycerron for his crimes of defamation ! I will catch him across state lines in Denver Colorado, November 10th for alll the people of the world to see the battle between #Cowboy vs #Platinum