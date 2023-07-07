UFC lightweight calls for "165 weight class" in the wake of Jalin Turner's weight miss

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner missed weight by over two pounds in his bout against Dan Hooker. Their bout was scheduled to take place at UFC 290 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Turner's failure to cut weight prompted lightweight competitor Terrance McKinney to propose a new weight class in a tweet to the UFC:

"Ufc need that 165 weight class for people to Small for 170 but to big 155 I think it’s time."

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 Ufc need that 165 weight class for people to Small for 170 but to big 155 I think it’s time Ufc need that 165 weight class for people to Small for 170 but to big 155 I think it’s time

Jalin Turner was the last fighter to arrive at the weigh-ins. After weighing over the stipulated limit, Turner didn't attempt a second weigh-in. His fight with Dan Hooker will now be a catchweight fight. Turner has forfeited 20 percent of his purse as a penalty for failing to cut weight.

Terrance McKinney made a proposal for a new weight class after realizing that Jalin Turner is neither big enough to weigh in at 170 nor small enough to make it at 155.

When a fan questioned McKinney's views regarding Turner's weight class, he replied:

"Yah his frame is little his height good but back not wild his frame little."

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 @NationalSocX Yah his frame is little his height good but back not wild his frame little @NationalSocX Yah his frame is little his height good but back not wild his frame little

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is expecting to fight "undeserving" Colby Covington

Leon Edwards stunned the entire MMA universe when he captured the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278. 'Rocky' entered the bout as an underdog and left after unsettling the prolonged dominance of Kamaru Usman in the division. They faced off in a rematch at UFC 286 in which Edwards successfully defended his title.

Right after the unanimous decision win against Usman 'Rocky' saw another contender in pursuit of his belt. Colby Covington was pitched as a potential challenger to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Edwards had initially refused to fight Covington, terming him "undeserving" of a title shot.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN MMA reporter Carlos Conteras Legaspi, he announced that he has joined back training. 'Rocky' now expects to fight Covington in Abu Dhabi in October or in New York in November:

"Welterweight champion Leon Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma tells me that he is back in training and had a meeting with the UFC yesterday. Expects to fight "undeserving" Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi October or New York City in November."

Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 @CCLegaspi



Expects to fight "undeserving" Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi October or New York City in November



More to come on Welterweight champion Leon Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma tells me that he is back in training and had a meeting with the UFC yesterday.Expects to fight "undeserving" Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi October or New York City in NovemberMore to come on @espnmma Welterweight champion Leon Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma tells me that he is back in training and had a meeting with the UFC yesterday.Expects to fight "undeserving" Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi October or New York City in November More to come on @espnmma https://t.co/SkVc8i2JyN

Poll : 0 votes