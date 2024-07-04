UFC lightweight calls for fighters to leave Michael Chandler "alone": "A legit good guy"

UFC lightweight star 'Iron' Michael Chandler has been the subject of ridicule from fans and fellow fighters alike after waiting for his fight with Conor McGregor for over two years only for it to be canceled at the last minute. Supposedly set for UFC 303 last weekend, the bout would have been Chandler's proverbial "Red Panty Night" as it could have reaped him millions by squaring off against the UFC's ultimate cash cow.

In the weeks following the fight cancelation and subsequent main event substitution, the MMA world has been throwing a lot of words toward Chandler. Some were words of encouragement while some were not so nice.

One fighter in particular, fellow UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney, was on the American wrestling specialist's side, imploring everyone to leave alone, saying:

"[Michael] Chandler is a legit good guy y’all need to leave him alone"

Michael Chandler addressed UFC 303 fight cancelation in lengthy video message to fans

Weeks after the announcement of his fight getting canceled, Michael Chandler took some time to address his fans regarding his mental and emotional state at the time. In a lengthy video posted on Instagram, 'Iron' recounted the moment he received the unfortunate call and then cited a parable as a metaphor for where his heart is on the matter.

Chandler said:

"Reminds me of the story of the man at the bottom of the hill where God comes to him with a vision that says, 'I need you to push this rock'. And the man pushes it and pushes it and pushes it. His shoulders are bleeding his hands are bleeding...finally quits and looks up and asks 'why would you tell me to push this rock up the hill if you knew I wasn't gonna be able to do it?'".

Chandler continued:

"[God] said 'Son, you misunderstood what I said. I didn't tell to push the rock up the hill just because the rock was at the base of the hill. Doesn't mean I'm telling you to push the rock, up the hill, I was just telling you to PUSH the rock'. Sometimes in life, the best thing you can be is to be obedient to the cause. Obedient to the grind. Obedient to the process. And the result is gonna take care of itself."

Check out the video posted by Michael Candler below:

Chandler finished the video with an inspiring message, saying:

"So we keep moving forward in the face of adversity with complete disregard to previous failures, previous setbacks, previous things outside of our control and future opposition. I love you guys. Keep walking on. God bless. I'll see you at the top."

