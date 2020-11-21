Khabib Nurmagomedov has reiterated the fact that he is unwilling to compete inside the octagon anymore. The undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion has no plans of returning for a last dance inside the cage and he's made that absolutely clear in a recent interview with RT Sport.

In the interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that there will always be rumors surrounding his potential return to the octagon because the promotion wants him to fight. Nurmagomedov knows that he is a huge draw and his fights ensure extensive media coverage and massive revenue for UFC. However, the undefeated Russian is adamant that he won't come back for another fight.

There will always be rumors about my comeback. Dana White or other promoters who could replace him would always want me to fight. It's all about big money, views and media coverage. I am sure they will keep chasing me.

Khabib: “I have no plans to continue fighting.”



As clear as can be. Good on him. So, can we respect the man’s decision and leave him be? Bizarre to keep saying he’ll be back soon when he keeps reiterating this stance. pic.twitter.com/IufEYEFvAg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 20, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't see any competitive interest to stay in the game

Khabib Nurmagomedov further stated that as soon as he gets through one fight, fans are salivating for his next one. They always want to find out how he would do against another top contender who is on a seven or eight-fight win streak inside the octagon. 'The Eagle' said that the UFC is good at building up stars and the list of potential opponents for him is neverending.

You have just finished one fight and fans right away start looking forward to your next one. They want the show to go on but I have no plans to continue fighting.

Khabib said that he could fight until he's 40 years old but he doesn't wish to do so because the goal he set out to accomplish has been reached. Nurmagomedov said that he wanted to reach the summit of the lightweight division and now that he has, he doesn't see any competitive interest to stay in the game.

My goal was to reach the summit and I did it so I don't see any competitive interest to stay in the game. My mission is accomplished.

Khabib said that he knows he is still at the top of his game and could make tons of money if he fights but he doesn't wish to do so. As for money, the 29-0 fighter said that he will earn it by other means henceforth.

Advertisement

Khabib shocked the world by announcing his retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 254. There has been a lot of speculation about his potential return since then.

Both UFC president Dana White and Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz previously claimed that the Russian will return to extend his record to 30-0 but, following this interview, it seems unlikely that Nurmagomedov will return to the cage soon.