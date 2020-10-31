UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov slams French President Emmanuel Macron: 'May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature!' 

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to criticise President Emmanuel Macron over his anti-Islamic statements following the terror attack in France. Macron, in a speech following the incident had said:

Islam is a religion which is experiencing a crisis today, all over the world. There was a need to free Islam in France from foreign influences.

Khabib replied to Macron's statement on social media with the following message (translated through Google translate):

"May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers. May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in calculation and you will see it.

"We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will come back to them, the end is always for the God-fearing."

Khabib Nurmagomedov unhappy with Emmanuel Macron's comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after a dominant performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Russian retired with a 29-0 record and will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in history.

Khabib, who lost his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov earlier in the year, didn't want to carry on fighting without his mentor in his corner. However, Dana White has tried his best to convince the 32-year-old to come back for another fight.

"Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and I have been talking. And, you know, he was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0…I think that he’s not going to retire. You know his (Khabib Nurmagomedov’s) dad wanted him to get to 30-0. And I think he wants to honour his dad’s wish," Dana said.

Khabib is one of the biggest names in the sport, probably second only to Conor McGregor. A potential second fight against the Irishman or a super-fight against Georges St-Pierre could be huge for the promotion.