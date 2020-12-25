UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira demands matchup against winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira wants to face the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier for the undisputed Lightweight Championship.

'Do Bronx' has already made his goals in the division very clear, after running through Tony Ferguson. Ever since he won that bout via unanimous decision, Charles Oliveira has been quite vocal about wanting to fight the winner of the UFC 257 main event, which takes place next month.

Charles Oliveira wants the Lightweight belt

Answering a question from ESPN, Charles Oliveira stated that the one fight on top of his holiday wish list is "Charles Oliveira vs the winner of McGregor/Poirier for the 155 belt".

This is not the first time Oliveira has tweeted or talked about facing the two men in question. Yesterday, he answered a fan who asked if he would want to fight the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier for the title, or the winner of a potential Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight for the #1 contendership.

Charles Oliveira reaffirmed his stance on the matter, saying "No doubts, the winner of Conor Mcgregor x Dustin Poirier".

Oliveira has been asking for the fight since his victory at UFC 256, where he proved to the matchmakers that he was deserving of a shot at greatness. With the exception of Justin Gaethje, no one in UFC has been able to dominate 'El Cucuy' the way Charles Oliveira did, at one point nearly breaking Ferguson's arm with an incredible hyperextension.

Your new contender at 155!



🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs belongs in the conversation with the elite. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/Iyu1UXDWDi — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Charles Oliveira did not let Tony Ferguson move around much, keeping the fight on the mat where he works best, finally securing a clinical victory via decision. It can be argued that the only reason Charles Oliveira was robbed of a submission win was because of Ferguson's legendary resistance to pain.

In the post-fight interview, Charles Oliveira said that he would watch McGregor and Poirier fight in January and keep an eye out for anyone in a position to fight him:

"The boss (Dana White) already said whoever wins this fight will be in a great position to fight for the belt. When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight in January, I am going to be watching them. I'm just going to wait and see who will fight me."

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier will take place at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021.