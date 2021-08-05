UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says he'll fight "absolutely anybody" as he eyes September return

UFC lightweight star Dan Hooker is itching to get back into the octagon. At this point, 'The Hangman' revealed that he no longer cares who he has to fight as long as he gets an opponent for UFC 266 in September.

The Kiwi fighter recently posted a clip on social media, saying he's open to taking on all-comers. Hooker said:

"Just looking for the opponent, you know. The UFC is just scouting for an opponent and I'm out there trying to pick a fight on the internet, which is what you have to do these days to get a matchup. So, that's what's going on now."

The number eight-ranked UFC lightweight has issued challenges to superstar Nate Diaz and up-and-comer Islam Makhachev in recent months. In a recent interview with It's Time For Sports, Hooker also tried to catch the attention of former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson by naming him as an "ideal opponent." Unfortunately for Dan Hooker, none of them appear to be interested in fighting him. So, right now, Hooker is singing a different tune:

"I've told the UFC, absolutely anybody," Hooker said. "Ranked, unranked, top 10, top 15... I could not care less. I am fighting on that date and I am sick of waiting."

Dan Hooker's recent woes

Dan Hooker's ascent to the UFC lightweight title picture has been derailed by back-to-back losses in his latest outings.

The New Zealand-born fighter went the distance with top-ranked 155-pounder Dustin Poirier in a highly competitive back-and-forth main event bout at UFC Vegas 4. However, Hooker fell on the wrong side of a unanimous decision once the dust had settled.

Dan Hooker returned to action earlier this year at UFC 257 as he welcomed former Bellator lightweight champ Michael Chandler into the octagon. Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he suffered a second consecutive defeat after getting knocked out in the opening round.

