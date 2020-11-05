UFC lightweight Kevin Lee gets massive skull tattoo, suggests EA Sports update his character

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is telling EA Sports to update his character on the EA Sports UFC 4 video game after getting some serious ink done.

Lee, who’s currently recuperating from a second torn ACL, is using his downtime to add some more tattoos, with his latest being a massive piece that appears to samurai armour that covers the back of his head and neck.

Because of the new ink, Lee is telling EA Sports, the developers behind the widely-successful EA Sports UFC video game franchise to update his character likeness.

“@easports gone have to update my character” Lee said on Instagram.

It won’t be an easy task for the guys over at EA Sports, given that they’ll probably have to capture Kevin Lee’s image and likeness all over again.

Fortunately for Lee and for fans of the MMA video game franchise, EA is committed to making sure that their digital renders are as accurate and as lifelike as possible.

If they can’t get Lee’s updated look in for EA Sports UFC 4, then you can bet that it’s going to be on game’s succeeding version.

Despite setbacks, Kevin Lee keeps focused on becoming champion

After suffering back-to-back ACL tears, Kevin Lee is on the long road to recovery and likely won’t be back in action until next year.

It has been a rough couple of years for Kevin Lee, who has won just twice in his last six bouts. After putting together a four-fight winning streak, Lee came up short against Tony Ferguson and then bounced back against Edson Barboza.

Lee would absorb back-to-back losses to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos, before again bouncing back in fantastic fashion against Gregor Gillespie.

His momentum would once again come to a screeching halt after getting choked out by Charles Oliveira back in March. To make matters even worse, Lee tore his right ACL and then tore his left ACL while recovering from the first tear.

The series of setbacks doesn’t appear to be taking Kevin Lee’s championship mindset away however. The number ten-ranked contender in the lightweight division recently posted a photo of the UFC title on Instagram, showing where his mind is at.

When Lee finally gets the green light to return to action, the lightweight landscape may be very different however, especially with the recent retirement of titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.