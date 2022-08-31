UFC lightweight roasts Jake Paul while giving him "respect"

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney is impressed by Jake Paul's ability to get paid in the world of boxing without having to fight any legitimate boxers.

Taking to Twitter, 'T.Wrecks' took a jibe at 'The Problem Child' for consistently procuring fights with non-boxers but commended him on his success:

"Respect to Jake Paul for finding a way to get paid in a sport where he doesn’t actually have to compete with other boxers"

McKinney's tweet came after reports around a potential boxing clash between 'The Problem Child' and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva surfaced online.

However, unlike any of Paul's previous opponents, the 47-year-old Silva holds a professional boxing record and has looked impressive in his recent boxing bouts.

The YouTuber turned boxer was initially scheduled to take on Tommy Fury on August 6. The Brit could not make it to the fight due to alleged visa issues and Hasim Rahman Jr. stepped up as a replacement. However, even that fight fell through.

Dana White believes Anderson Silva poses the first real challenge to Jake Paul's boxing career

Jake Paul has often faced criticism for cherry picking his opponents throughout his 5-0 professional boxing career. Dana White has also mocked 'The Problem Child' on several occasions for pursuing easier fights.

However, the UFC president has admitted that 'The Problem Child' is finally challenging himself if reports of a potential boxing clash with 'The Spider' are true. Speaking to the media at the Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, White said about the potential matchup:

"I don’t give a s***, but if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva and that’s true, it’s about time. Yeah, he’s got a real fight on his hands there, regardless of how old Anderson is. That’s a real fight."

Watch Dana White discuss Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva in the video below:

A fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will certainly be an intriguing one and a notable step up in competition for Paul. The Cleveland native most recently knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

Silva, meanwhile, is 2-0 since returning to boxing in 2021 after having a legendary MMA career. 'The Spider' most recently stopped fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz with a first-round knockout in September 2021. That was after he outboxed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a split-decision win in June of the same year.

