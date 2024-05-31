UFC lightweight says that he almost retired after UFC 300 defeat: "That really killed me"

UFC 300 saw several high-stakes fights go down with one of the combatants contemplating hanging up the gloves post-fight. The UFC 155-pound division is a shark tank and in a general sense in the sport overall, losses largely do happen even for the absolute best.

Appearing on Jaxxon Podcast hosted by Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, a promising fighter on the event's preliminary portion faced a setback, which dropped his record to 14-8 overall. Per his words, it also may have been his last MMA contest if it wasn't for his surrounding support system.

Jalin Turner was finished in the final moment of the second round via ground and pound against Renato Moicano with the former venting about that recently on Jackson's show.

When asked if he was looking forward to the future of fighting in the UFC, Turner said:

"Yeah, I ain't gonna say nothing crazy over camera, over microphones. But if I didn't get the calls that I did and the support that I did after the fact of people telling me like not to stop and that there's so much more that I have, I probably would have; I was ready to hang it up.

"I was like dang like no offense but to lose to him and I'm not discrediting him in any way, shape, or form like he's a stellar mixed martial artist. But I just really felt in my heart like I was the better martial artist and on that night I did not show it and that just really killed me."

Check out Turner discussing these post-UFC 300 thoughts at 13:29 below:

UFC 300 and the lightweight representation it had

This April 13 card was a monumental event for the company with several additional lightweight fights taking place beyond Jalin Turner versus Renato Moicano.

No.15-ranked Bobby Green took on Jim Miller at the Las Vegas, Nevada-based event. Green notched a unanimous decision win in a lightweight bout that also took place during the prelims of UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira was positioned as a likely lightweight title eliminator and also emanated from T-Mobile Arena. Tsarukyan bested the former divisional kingpin via split decision here.

Also in 155-pound action at UFC 300, Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje took place in a BMF title fight. Holloway would claim the gold from then-titleholder Gaethje in an all time exhilarating knockout, which transpired in the literal final second of the five-round title bout.

