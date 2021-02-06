UFC line-up for tonight (6 February 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov are set to lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 18 (UFC FN 184). The event will be streamed live tonight (6th February) on ESPN+. Along with a banger of a headliner, the fight card also features some other exciting matchups as well.

Frankie Edgar's second outing in UFC's bantamweight division will take place in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night 184. Edgar will go up against Cory Sandhagen, who is coming off an impressive knockout victory over Marlon Moraes.

The main card will kick-off with a lightweight bout between Beniel Dariush and Diego Ferreira. Ferreira submitted Anthony Pettis in his last appearance at UFC 246, while, Dariush is coming off two impressive knockout victories. Recently, Dariush received the 'UFC Comeback of the Year' award for his spectacular victory over Drakkar Klose at UFC 248.

Also at UFC FN 184, featherweight Cody Stamman will battle aginst Russian MMA athlete Askar Askar. Askar (11-1) comes in as a +365 betting underdog while Stamman (19-3-1) is a -500 favorite.

After this, Brazillian flyweight Alexandre Pantoja (22-5) will go up against Manel Kape (15-4). Kape was the stand-in fighter for the Figueiredo vs Moreno fight at UFC 256 and will make his much-awaited debut tonight.

Also on the main card, UFC veteran Clay Guida will fight Michael Johnson. Both the combatants are coming off a loss and need the win.

The prelims for UFC Vegas 18 will feature the following fights:

Mike Rodriguez vs Danilo Marques (Light Heavyweight bout)

Devonte Smith vs Justin Jaynes (Catchweight bout)

Karol Rosa vs Joselyn Edwards (Women's Bantamweight bout)

Molly McCann vs Lara Procopio (Women's Flyweight bout)

Seungwoo Choi vs Youssef Zalal (Featherweight bout)

Timur Valiev vs Martin Day (Featherweight bout)

Ode' Osbourne vs Jerome Rivera (Featherweight bout)

When will UFC Vegas 18 start?

United States

UFC Vegas 18 is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims will begin on 6th January at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET in the USA and can be streamed live on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass.

The main card will begin at 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 10:00 PM on 6th January in the UK. The event can be streamed on BT Sport 1. The main card kicks off at 01:00 AM on 7th January on BT Sport.

India

The prelims will kick-off at 3: 30 AM IST on 7th January in India. The main card will begin at 6:30 AM and will be available on Ten Sports.