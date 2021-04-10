UFC line-up for tonight (April 10, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

The UFC is resuming action after a week's break with Kevin Holland against Marvin Vettori as the headliner of this weekend's card.

Vettori was originally scheduled to go up against Darren Till, making it an all-European main event. However, Darren Till had to pull out of the fight after suffering a broken collarbone injury during training.

Kevin Holland stepped in on short notice despite having fought only 21 days ago at the previous Fight Night event of the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland - Full Card

Kevin Holland will face Marvin Vettori at middleweight in the main event of UFC Vegas 23. The co-main event will see Sodiq Yusuff battle it out against Arnold Allen in a featherweight bout.

Also on the main card is a middleweight encounter between Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez, while the returning Nina Ansaroff Nunes will lock horns against Mackenzie Dern in the strawweight division. Platinum Mike Perry is set to fight Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight.

A women's bantamweight fight between Norma Dumont and Erin Blanchfield was scheduled for the event on the preliminary card. However, after Norma Dumont weighed in at 3.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit, the fight was removed from the card. Tests will be run to determine if bantamweight is the right weightclass for her, and if yes, what the best ways are to cut weight for the division.

Norma Dumont spoke to MMA Fighting after missing weight and confirmed that she will be sent to the UFC Performance Institute after having missed weight twice in a row.

Ignacio Bahamondes also missed weight for his fight against John Makdessi by .75 pounds. He first weighed in at 157 pounds and managed to shed only a quarter of a pound more by his second attempt at the scale. However, this fight will continue as it is at catchweight, with Bahamondes being forfeited 20 percent of his fight purse to Makdessi.

Here is the full card for UFC Vegas 23.

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland (Men's middleweight) - Main Event

Arnold Allen vs Sodiq Yusuff (Men's featherweight) - Co-Main Event

Sam Alvey vs Julian Marquez (Men's middleweight)

Nina Nunes vs Mackenzie Dern (Women's strawweight)

Mike Perry vs Daniel Rodriguez (Men's welterweight)

Prelims

Jim Miller vs Joe Solecki (Men's lightweight)

Scott Holtzman vs Mateusz Gamrot (Men's lightweight)

John Makdessi vs Ignacio Bahamondes (Men's lightweight)

Yorgan De Castro vs Jarjis Danho (Men's heavyweight)

Hunter Azure vs Jack Shore (Men's bantamweight)

Luis Saldana vs Jordan Griffin (Men's featherweight)

Da-Un Jung vs William Knight (Men's light heavyweight)

Impa Kasanganay vs Sasha Palatnikov (Men's welterweight)