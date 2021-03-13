UFC line-up for tonight (March 13, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

UFC is set to witness yet another stacked card this Saturday as the action rolls into the second weekend of March.

On March 13, 2021, UFC Vegas 21 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by a premier Welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, and co-featured by Misha Cirkunov against Ryan Spann in a Light Heavyweight contest.

The entire fight card will be available to stream live on ESPN+ in the US and BT Sport in the UK.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Full Fight Card

The original main event of the card was supposed to be the much-awaited showdown between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. The fight has been put off for one reason or another over the past few months.

First, Leon Edwards had to pull out because of a positive COVID-19 test from UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal in December last year. Then it was Khamzat Chimaev who contracted the virus and had to withdraw from UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny in January 2021.

This time around, it did seem like all the dangers had been averted and the fight could finally happen. However, Khamzat Chimaev still showed lingering after effects of COVID-19 which nearly forced him to retire from the sport as well.

UFC finally let go of the matchup and instead booked Leon Edwards against welterweight sensation Belal Muhammad for the March 13 card.

Even though he had just fought last month and picked up a decision win against Dhiego Lima on February 13, Belal Muhammad was not going to let go of the opportunity to fight the No. 3 ranked Welterweight on short notice.

NEITHER WOULD GIVE AN INCH 😳#ESPNPlus is the place to be tomorrow night. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/ZnnwTDARnd — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2021

Here is the full fight card for UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad (Men's Welterweight) - Main event

Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann (Men's Light Heavyweight) - Co-main event

Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker (Men's Featherweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant (Men's Bantamweight)

Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau (Men's Flyweight)

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart (Men's Middleweight)

Prelims

Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder (Women's Strawweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Marcelo Rojo (Men's Featherweight)

Rani Yahya vs Ray Rodriguez (Men's Bantamweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs Rafa Garcia (Men's Lightweight)

Gloria de Paula vs Jinh Yu Frey (Women's Strawweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs Jason Witt (Men's Welterweight)