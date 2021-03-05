UFC line-up for tonight (March 6, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

The world will witness three world titles being defended at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The main event of UFC 259 will feature light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in their much-awaited superfight. The two champions from their respective divisions will lock horns with the 205-pound belt on the line in a five round clash.

If it is Israel Adesanya whose hands are raised at the end of the bout, he will make history by becoming only the fifth UFC fighter to have held titles in two different divisions simultaneously. So far, only four fighters have achieved this monumental feat - Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo.

In the co-main event, UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will put the featherweight strap on the line against top contender Megan Anderson. Amanda Nunes, considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time, is on an 11-fight win streak and the only active 'Champ-Champ' in UFC right now.

This fight against Megan Anderson will be Amanda Nunes' second defense of the featherweight title that she picked up from Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 two years ago. In her first title defense, she retained it against Felicia Spencer with a win via unanimous decision.

On the other hand, the third title fight of UFC 259 will see Petr Yan defend his bantamweight title for the first time against Aljamain Sterling. Petr Yan captured the vacant bantamweight belt in a fifth-round knockout win over featherweight legend Jose Aldo in July, 2020.

The main card of UFC 259 will feature two more fights. Up and coming UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev will face Drew Dober, while Thiago 'Marreta' Santos will go up against Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight clash.

UFC 259 Full Card

Here's the full card for UFC 259:

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya (Men's light heavyweight) - Main event

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson (Women's featherweight) - Co-main event

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling (Men's bantamweight)

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober (Men's lightweight)

Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic (Men's light heavyweight)

Prelims

Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenny (Men's bantamweight)

Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips (Men's bantamweight)

Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov (Men's flyweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France (Men's flyweight)

Early Prelims

Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa (Men's flyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg (Men's light heavyweight)

Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews (Men's welterweight)

Livia Souza vs Amanda Lemos (Women's strawweight)

Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz (Men's lightweight)

Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones (Men's bantamweight)