UFC line-up for tonight (May 15, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

UFC 262 will go down this weekend with a lightweight title fight as the headliner of what promises to be an action-packed card. The pay-per-view event will take place this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Following former 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, UFC newcomer 'Iron' Michael Chandler was booked against No. 3-ranked submission artist Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira. The main event of UFC 262 will be for the now-vacant lightweight title.

After standing in as a backup for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Michael Chandler made a crackling debut at UFC 257 with a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker.

Charles Oliveira, on the other hand, has accumulated a streak of eight consecutive wins, with his last win coming against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson will feature on the UFC 262 card as well, facing Beneil Dariush in a lightweight contest in the co-main event of the night.

A welterweight clash between a returning Nate Diaz and No. 3-ranked 170-pounder Leon Edwards was originally booked to go down as the co-main event. The bout was scheduled to be a five-rounder despite not being a title fight for the first time in UFC history.

However, Nate Diaz had to pull out of the fight due to a minor injury and the fight was rescheduled for UFC 263, which is set to take place on June 12.

UFC 263 will see the middleweight title being defended in the main event by champion Israel Adesanya against Marvin Vettori. The co-main event of the night will witness a flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler - Full Card

The following are all the fighters competing on the UFC 262 card.

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (Men's lightweight) - Main Event

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush (Men's lightweight) - Co-main Event

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo (Women's flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza (Men's featherweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin (Men's bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz (Men's middleweight)

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy (Men's featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko (Women's flyweight)

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett (Men's middleweight)

Early Prelims Card

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira (Women's flyweight)

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz (Men's featherweight)

Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano (Men's lightweight)