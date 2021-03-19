UFC lineup for tonight (March 20, 2021) Who are the fighters involved in the event?

The UFC is staying in its Apex facility in Las Vegas as it brings us yet another thoroughly enjoyable Fight Night card this weekend. UFC Vegas 22 features a well-stacked card headlined by a middleweight firefight between fight game veteran Derek Brunson and surging contender Kevin Holland.

Kevin Holland is one of the hottest stars in the promotion right now. In 2020, the middleweight went on an impressive five-fight winning streak inside the octagon. In his last fight, Holland scored an incredible knockout over Jacare Souza and made the entire 185lbs division sit up and take notice.

Over the past few years, Derek Brunson has fought the who's who of the entire middleweight division. With experience under his belt and the indomitable will of reaching his goal of winning the title, Brunson will be looking to put up a stellar performance against The Trailblazer this weekend.

The winner of the matchup between Brunson and Holland will definitely gain prominence in the title picture in the middleweight division. Both Brunson and Holland have called out reigning champion Israel Adesanya in the past and would love to get a crack at the coveted gold strap next.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 22 features a lightweight encounter between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell. Before his loss to Kevin Lee at UFC 244, Gillespie was on a brilliant run of form with 13 straight wins.

Here are all the fights from UFC Vegas 22:

UFC Vegas 22 main card

Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson (Middleweight)

Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell (Lightweight)

Cheyanne Buys vs Montserrat Ruiz (Women's Strawweight)

Adrian Yanez vs Gustavo Lopez (Bantamweight)

Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker (Heavyweight)

UFC Vegas 22 preliminary card

Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson (Women's Bantamweight)

Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson (Lightweight)

Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze (Middleweight)

Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader (Bantamweight)

JP Buys vs. Bruno Silva (Flyweight)

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko (Women's Bantamweight)