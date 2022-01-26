UFC London 2022: How many fights have been booked so far?

The UFC is finally making its way to London. Fight Night 204 set to take place on March 19 2022, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the promotion's first event in London this year since March 2019.

With 11 fights booked so far, Fight Night 204 is slated to be headlined by a heavyweight fight between former Bellator heavyweight world champion Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

The event also scheduled to feature a bantamweight bout between Jack Shore and Umar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Timur Valiev.

Paddy Pimblett is also set to feature on the main card. 'The Baddy' will take on Rodrigo Vargas in his second UFC bout. Undefeated flyweight prospects Jake Hadley and Mohammad Mokaev are slated to make their UFC debuts on the night as well.

Dan Hooker vs. Arnold Allen is the latest addition to the line-up. 'The Hangman' will be dropping down to featherweight and will be welcomed by 'Almighty' in what promises to be an explosive encounter.

Full fight card so far:

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall (Heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker (Featherweight)

Rodrigo Vargas vs. Paddy Pimblett (Lightweight)

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev (Bantamweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs. Cláudio Silva (Welterweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (Heavyweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden (Flyweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy (Featherweight)

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento (Flyweight)

Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann (Women's Flyweight)

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed (Women's Strawweight)

When was the last UFC London event?

UFC London was last held on March of 2019 at UFC 147. That night, Jorge Masvidal began his "resurrection" with a brutal knockout victory over Darren Till.

Iceland's Gunnar Nelson took on Birmingham's Leon Edwards in the co-main event. Edwards came away with a unanimous decision victory.

Leon Edwards was slated to take on Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena in March 2020. Unfortunately, due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled.

