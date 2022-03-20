"That was the only thing tonight missing" - Dana White wishes Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards headlined UFC London 

The main event title clash between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards was the only thing missing from UFC London, according to Dana White.

The UFC boss is of the opinion that his promotion's first London event in three years was a massive success. Six out of the seven featured English fighters were victorious on the main card. That being the case, it's reasonable to say that UFC London 2022 is one of the most remarkable showcases of British MMA talent.

However, White believes that a welterweight championship bout between Usman and Edwards would have made the event that much better. In an interview with BT Sport, White said:

"The only thing that kills me tonight is that it would have been awesome for the main event to be Leon [Edwards] and [Kamaru] Usman. That would have been incredible here. That was the only thing tonight that's missing if tonight is missing anything."

Edwards, of course, is regarded as one of the best active UFC fighters from the UK. With nine wins in his last 10 fights (1 no-contest), the Birmingham native is presumed to be the No.1 welterweight contender.

Usman also hinted in a past interview that Edwards is his next opponent. Speaking to TMZ Sports about his plans for 2022, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' revealed:

"2022, I'm going to shock the world. In July, I'm going to fight Leon Edwards. God willing, I get through Leon Edwards, then in September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez."

Leon Edwards likes his chances against Kamaru Usman

No.3-ranked 170-pounder Leon Edwards doesn't think Kamaru Usman would beat him in a rematch. The first time they crossed paths in 2015, Usman got the better of Edwards.

Five fights into title reign, Usman is looking past the surging Brit and is already eyeing a lucrative crossover bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. During an interview with The Mirror, Edwards chimed in on his rival's declarations, saying:

"I don’t know where he’s at. There’s no way he’s going to beat Canelo anyway and there’s no way he’s beating me. I saw something came out the day where he said he’s coming out to wrestle for the whole fight, he can do what he wants. I’m ready to go."

