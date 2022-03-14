"That weight cut's gonna be crucial" - Kenny Florian shares his prediction for Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker 

Kenny Florian recently hedged his bets for the upcoming featherweight bout between Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen. He admitted that 'The Hangman' has his vote as long as he can make weight without any complications.

Hooker is set to make his return to the 145-pound division after having competed in the UFC's lightweight class for over five years.

Kenny Florian offered some insight into the upcoming featherweight bout while in conversation with Jon Anik and Brian Petrie on the Anik & Florian Podcast.

"I think [Hooker's] height and reach is going to be a problem for Arnold Allen and I think if Allen can't get his timing and can't get his combinations going, I think it's going to throw him off. And Dan Hooker has that size and reach and knows how to use it. He circles well when he's on point with his game and he's not too shabby on the ground either. So I think it should be an interesting fight. It'll be a close fight but I like Dan Hooker here. But, of course, that weight cut's gonna be crucial to his success."

Check out the full episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast below:

The New Zealander last featured in a featherweight bout way back in November 2016 against Jason Knight at UFC Fight Night 101. The event was hosted at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Hooker and Knight's scrap rounded out the early preliminary bout of the fight card, which was headlined by Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson. Knight managed to out-perform 'The Hangman' over the course of three rounds to win by way of unanimous decision.

Arnold Allen looks in great shape ahead of his clash against Dan Hooker

In a recent post on Instagram, Arnold Allen shared a short clip of himself following his final hard sparring session before his bout against Dan Hooker. In the video, Allen seemed to be in great shape to perform.

Check out Arnold Allen's post on Instagram below:

Hooker and Allen are slated to feature in a co-main event clash at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. The fight is set to take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London on March 19.

Arnold 'Almighty' Allen as well as a host of other UK stars and up-and-comers are slated to be in action. They include Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Paul Craig, Jack Shore and heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall, who will be headlining the card.

Edited by Harvey Leonard