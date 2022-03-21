Marc Goddard congratulated fellow UFC referee from cage-side for excellent stoppage of Dan Hooker vs. Arnold Allen fight

Marc Goddard was impressed with fellow referee Dan Movahedi's stoppage of the recently concluded bout between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker at UFC London. Halfway through the first round of what was an intriguing striking clash between the Englishman and the Kiwi fighter, Allen dazed Hooker with a barrage of vicious combinations, leaving him out on his feet.

Goddard took to Twitter to praise an eagle-eyed fan who spotted the English referee's reaction to the stoppage. The fan shared a picture of the veteran MMA official commending Movahedi for stopping the fight at the right time.

While some referees allow the fight to continue as long as a fighter gets knocked off their feet, Movahedi aptly noticed that Hooker was unable to return fire and was clearly hurt from the strikes. He chose to step in and end the contest before 'The Hangman' suffered serious damage.

MS @UFC_Obsessed Heart hurts for Hooker but ecstatic for Arnold Allen. Big W to add to his win streak. Excited to see what’s next Heart hurts for Hooker but ecstatic for Arnold Allen. Big W to add to his win streak. Excited to see what’s next 🔥 https://t.co/9W3IIQrjfB

Israel Adesanya claims he's seen "later stoppages" than the one in the Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker bout

Israel Adesanya seems to disagree with the referee's stoppage of the fight between Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said that he's seen "later stoppages" in the game, expressing his displeasure at what he felt was an early stoppage.

'The Last Stylebender' also promised that his compatriot will bounce back from the disappointing loss against Allen. The UFC middleweight champion said:

“It’s hard for me to say, but I feel like I’ve seen later stoppages. And I know Dan. But still. I wasn’t in there, whatever. But like, just, f***. It s**ks. It s**ks, and I feel for Dan because I know how much he puts into this. But as we do this, we’ll be back. Ain’t no sh**. We’ll be back. We’ll be back.”

Watch Israel Adesanya's reaction to the Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker fight below:

Dan Hooker has now lost four out of his last five fights in the UFC. It remains to be seen whether he will return to the lightweight division or opt to have another crack at featherweight down the line.

