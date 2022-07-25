UFC London payouts - How much did each fighter make in Promotional Guidelines Compliance?

The highly touted UFC London 2022 shelled out upwards of $206,000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay to the fighters, according to a report by MMA Junkie. This new policy replaces the older athlete outfitting policy.

Promotional Guidelines Pay is a comprehensive payment plan that includes outfitting requirements, a fighter's code of conduct, and media obligations. Let's take a look at how much each fighter earned in PGCP.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (W): $16,000

Tom Aspinall (L): $6,000

Jack Hermansson (W): $11,000

Chris Curtis (L): $4,500

Paddy Pimblett (W): $4,000

Jordan Leavitt (L): $4,500

Nikita Krylov (W): $16,000

Alexander Gustafsson (L): $16,000

Molly McCann (W): $6,000

Hannah Goldy (L): $4,500

Volkan Oezdemir (W): $11,000

Paul Craig (L): $11,000

Prelims Card

Ludovit Klein (W): $4,500

Mason Jones (L): $4,500

Marc Diakiese (W): $11,000

Damir Hadzovic (L): $6,000

Nathaniel Wood (W): $6,000

Charles Rosa (L): $11,000

Jonathan Pearce (W): $4,500

Makwan Amirkhani (L): $11,000

Muhammad Mokaev (W): $4,000

Charles Johnson (L): $4,000

Jai Herbert (W): $4,500

Kyle Nelson (L): $4,500

Victoria Leonardo (W): $4,000

Mandy Bohm (L): $4,000

Nicolas Dalby (W): $6,000

Claudio Silva (L): $6,000

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall took place at the O2 Arena in London on 23 July. The anticlimactic main event saw Curtis Blaydes triumph over Tom Aspinall via a first-round TKO, after the Brit suffered a leg injury 15 seconds into the fight.

Which UFC event had the biggest Promotional Compliance Payout of 2022 so far?

To many, it might not come as a surprise that the stacked UFC 276 card headlined by the UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier shelled out the highest compliance pay in 2022 thus far.

The July 3rd card as per MMA Junkie reportedly shelled out $362,500 to fighters. Let's take a look at how much each fighter earned as part of the revised athlete outfitting policy.

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (W): $42,000

Jared Cannonier (L): $32,000

Alexander Volkanovski (W): $42,000

Max Holloway (L): $32,000

Alex Pereira (W): $4,000

Sean Strickland (L): $16,000

Bryan Barberena (W): $11,000

Robbie Lawler (L): $21,000

Pedro Munhoz (NC): $16,000

Sean O'Malley (NC): $6,000

Prelims Card

Jalin Turner (W): $6,000

Brad Riddell (L): $6,000

Jim Miller (W): $21,00

Donald Cerrone (L): $21,000

Ian Garry (W): $4,000

Gabe Green(L): $4,500

Dricus Du Plessis (W): $4,000

Brad Tavares (L): $21,000

Early Prelims Card

Andre Muniz (W): $4,500

Uriah Hall (L): $16,000

Maycee Barber (W): $6,000

Jessica Eye (L): $16,000

Julija Stoliarenko (W): $4,500

Jessica-Rose Clark (L): $6,000

In the main event of the UFC fight card, Israel Adesanya triumphed over the No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision. The event also marked the retirement of MMA veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

