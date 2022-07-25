UFC London payouts - How much did each fighter make in Promotional Guidelines Compliance?

The highly touted UFC London 2022 shelled out upwards of $206,000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay to the fighters, according to a report by MMA Junkie. This new policy replaces the older athlete outfitting policy.
Promotional Guidelines Pay is a comprehensive payment plan that includes outfitting requirements, a fighter's code of conduct, and media obligations. Let's take a look at how much each fighter earned in PGCP.
Main Card
Curtis Blaydes (W): $16,000
Tom Aspinall (L): $6,000
Jack Hermansson (W): $11,000
Chris Curtis (L): $4,500
Paddy Pimblett (W): $4,000
Jordan Leavitt (L): $4,500
Nikita Krylov (W): $16,000
Alexander Gustafsson (L): $16,000
Molly McCann (W): $6,000
Hannah Goldy (L): $4,500
Volkan Oezdemir (W): $11,000
Paul Craig (L): $11,000
Prelims Card
Ludovit Klein (W): $4,500
Mason Jones (L): $4,500
Marc Diakiese (W): $11,000
Damir Hadzovic (L): $6,000
Nathaniel Wood (W): $6,000
Charles Rosa (L): $11,000
Jonathan Pearce (W): $4,500
Makwan Amirkhani (L): $11,000
Muhammad Mokaev (W): $4,000
Charles Johnson (L): $4,000
Jai Herbert (W): $4,500
Kyle Nelson (L): $4,500
Victoria Leonardo (W): $4,000
Mandy Bohm (L): $4,000
Nicolas Dalby (W): $6,000
Claudio Silva (L): $6,000
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall took place at the O2 Arena in London on 23 July. The anticlimactic main event saw Curtis Blaydes triumph over Tom Aspinall via a first-round TKO, after the Brit suffered a leg injury 15 seconds into the fight.
Take a look at an expert opinion on Aspinall's injury below:
Which UFC event had the biggest Promotional Compliance Payout of 2022 so far?
To many, it might not come as a surprise that the stacked UFC 276 card headlined by the UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier shelled out the highest compliance pay in 2022 thus far.
The July 3rd card as per MMA Junkie reportedly shelled out $362,500 to fighters. Let's take a look at how much each fighter earned as part of the revised athlete outfitting policy.
Main Card
Israel Adesanya (W): $42,000
Jared Cannonier (L): $32,000
Alexander Volkanovski (W): $42,000
Max Holloway (L): $32,000
Alex Pereira (W): $4,000
Sean Strickland (L): $16,000
Bryan Barberena (W): $11,000
Robbie Lawler (L): $21,000
Pedro Munhoz (NC): $16,000
Sean O'Malley (NC): $6,000
Prelims Card
Jalin Turner (W): $6,000
Brad Riddell (L): $6,000
Jim Miller (W): $21,00
Donald Cerrone (L): $21,000
Ian Garry (W): $4,000
Gabe Green(L): $4,500
Dricus Du Plessis (W): $4,000
Brad Tavares (L): $21,000
Early Prelims Card
Andre Muniz (W): $4,500
Uriah Hall (L): $16,000
Maycee Barber (W): $6,000
Jessica Eye (L): $16,000
Julija Stoliarenko (W): $4,500
Jessica-Rose Clark (L): $6,000
In the main event of the UFC fight card, Israel Adesanya triumphed over the No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision. The event also marked the retirement of MMA veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.
Watch Donald Cerrone announce his retirement below: