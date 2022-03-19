UFC London reportedly expected to generate venue record live gate for a single-day sporting event 

The UFC London event this weekend is reportedly set to generate the highest gate revenue in a single day sporting-event at the venue. UFC officials are expecting a live gate of $4.5 million in the O2 Arena.

The promotion returns to England for the first time in three years as the last event that took place in the UK was in March 2019. Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlined the card, which reportedly received a $2.4 million live gate with 16,602 fans. However, according to MMA journalist John Morgan, that number will be surpassed by a significant margin this time, as he wrote:

#UFCLondon is expected to generate a $4.5 million USD live gate tomorrow, qualifying it as the venue record for a single-day sporting event, according to UFC officials.

The last UFC London event had a few famous English fighters competing in the event. The likes of Darren Till, Leon Edwards, Arnold Allen, Nathaniel Wood, and other were part of the card.

English heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall will headline the event this time. Arnold Allen is set to fight Dan Hooker in the co-main event and rising star Paddy Pimblett will fight Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight bout. Despite having only one fight in the UFC, 'The Baddy' has managed to garner a great amount of attention upon himself.

UFC London starting time and full card

The preliminary card for the UFC London event is scheduled to start at 1 pm ET. The main card, on the other hand, will begin at 4 pm ET. There are a total of 12 fights scheduled for the event. Ahead of the much-anticipated Fight Night event, we take a look at all the fights on the card:

Watch the ceremonial weigh-ins of UFC London:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall (Heavyweight bout)

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker (Featherweight bout)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas (Lightweight bout)

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato (Welterweight bout)

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina (Women's flyweight bout)

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria (Lightweight bout)

Preliminary Card

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani (Featherweight bout)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich (Heavyweight bout)

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig (Light heavyweight bout)

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev (Bantamweight bout)

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed (Women's strawweight bout)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden (Flyweight bout)

