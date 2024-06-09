UFC Louisville bonuses and aftermath: Four fighters take home $50,000, Fight Night event sets promotional record

UFC Louisville in Kentucky delivered a night of knockouts, submissions, and a record-breaking gate on Saturday. The 14-fight card headlined by a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov brought in a whopping $2.5 million gate and a roaring crowd of 19,578, setting a new record for the highest-grossing US fight night of all time!

While the main event resulted in a controversial TKO win for Imavov, the real fireworks happened on the undercard. Light heavyweight Dominick Reyes finally secured his long-awaited comeback victory, dismantling Dustin Jacoby with a first-round knockout.

After a shaky opening exchange, Reyes landed a devastating combination that sent Jacoby crashing to the canvas, prompting a swift stoppage by the referee. This win marked a significant return to form for Reyes, who hadn't tasted victory since 2019.

After a slow start, the night came alive with a string of impressive finishes that earned the coveted $50,000 performance bonuses.

UFC Louisville POTN: four fighters take home $50,000

Raul Rosas Jr. showcased his grappling prowess with a slick rear-naked choke submission over Ricky Turcios in the second round. The win came after a pre-fight snub from Turcios, who refused a handshake and opted for an expletive instead. Rosas had the last laugh.

Brunno Ferreira stole the show with a spectacular first-round knockout. Just nine seconds before the buzzer, Ferreira unleashed a spinning elbow that connected flush with Dustin Stoltzfus, sending him down for the count.

Zachary Reese wasted no time in dispatching Julian Marquez. A perfectly placed left body kick in the opening exchange sent Marquez reeling, and Reese capitalized with a TKO stoppage just 20 seconds into the fight.

Carlos Prates delivered another highlight-reel finish with a perfectly timed knee strike to Charlie Radtke. The measured precision of the technique left the crowd in awe, solidifying Prates' performance bonus.

