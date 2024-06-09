UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Full video highlights

UFC middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov graced the main event slot for the UFC Louisville fight card. The event took place on June 8 and the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky served as the venue.

Cannonier walked into the June 8 fight with a two-fight win streak. This run included victories over highly skilled fighters like Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Imavov, on the other hand, was last seen in action in February 2024 when he locked horns against Roman Dolidze. The fight was a five-round affair that ended with a majority decision victory for 'The Sniper'.

Check out the two fighters make their way into the arena below:

'The Killa Gorilla' found success in the opening round and landed mutiple shots against Imavov.

Both fighters scored heavy blows against each other in the second round.

The fight continued to be a highly competitive affair as the middleweights traded leather in the third round.

Imavov rocked his opponent with a right hand in the fourth round and proceeded to score a TKO victory.

