UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Louisville is headlined by a middleweight contest between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and No.7-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov.

Cannonier (17-6) is 4-1 in his last five with his last two wins coming against former champion Sean Strickland and former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

However 'The Killa Gorilla' is a +110 underdog for the fight according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Imavov (13-4) is 3-1 and has one no-contest in his last five. In his most recent fight at UFC Fight Night 235, the Russian-born Frenchman surprised many with a majority decision win over No.11-ranked Roman Dolidze. Imavov is a -130 favorite against Cannonier.

UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Round 1:

Cannonier misses with a leg kick. He doubles down with a body punch. Imavov connects with a jab and Cannonier connects with a powerful punch up top.

As the fighters clinch in the middle, 'The Killa Gorilla' forces his opponent down to the canvas near the cage. Imavov quickly gets back to his feet.

The referee warns the Frenchman for over-extending his fingers and risking eye pokes. Imavov seems to have the speed advantage, but Cannonier is connecting more. He connects with a right hand to the top. Imavov catches one of his opponent's kicks and follows up with a punch, putting Cannonier down on the canvas.

However, 'The Killa Gorilla' quickly scrambles back to his feet and clinches up his opponent. The round ends with both fighters clinching near the cage.

A good round for Cannonier.

Round 2:

A stiff jab from Imavov stuns Cannonier. 'The Killa Gorilla' is landing leg kicks trying to compromise his opponent's mobility. A powerful body shot momentarily buckles Cannonier.

Cannonier's pace is seemingly troubling Imavov. The American once again clinches his opponent and backs him up to the cage. 'The Killa Gorilla' is committing to a single leg trying to take his opponent down.

Imavov reverses position and gets away from the clinch. He is trying to put pressure on Cannonier. Imavov connects with a right hand up top and Cannonier once again cliches up his opponent.

On the break, Imavov connects with a flurry to close out the round.

Round 3:

Cannonier connects with a powerful one-two to start off the round. However, his body punch is answered by a right hand and a multi-punch flurry by Imavov.

The Frenchman cliches up his opponent and drags him down to the canvas, but Cannonier quickly gets back to his feet and reverses position to the outside of the cage wall.

An inside leg kick lands for Cannonier. As 'The Killa Gorilla' close distance again, Imavov answers with a straight punch. Imavov seems to be neutralizing his opponent's leg kicks by countering him with straight punches.

The No.7-ranked contender connects with a body kick as the fighters disengage from a clinch. Imavov is timing his opponent's calf kick to catch him with a counter right hand. He closes the round landing a high kick followed by punches on his opponent.

Round 4:

Cannonier gives up his back after attempting a spinning elbow. However, he quickly gets out of the clinch. A stiff jab by Cannonier snaps back Imavov's head. Wow!!! Imavov rocks Cannonier with a right hook. Sensing the opportunity for a finish, he chases Cannonier across the cage.

'The Killa Gorilla' rushes away from his opponent multiple times, trying to avoid a KO. The referee stops the fight suspecting the fighter is unfit to continue. Cannonier is clearly upset with the decision.

Official Decision: Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO (1:34 of Round 4)

