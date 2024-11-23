  • home icon
  • UFC Macau fighter Feng Xiaocan to be transported to hospital after suffering one of the scariest knockouts in promotion's history

By Liam Fresen
Modified Nov 23, 2024 11:15 GMT
Feng Xiaocan (left) knocked out by Ski Ming (right) in one of the most brutal KO
Feng Xiaocan (left) knocked out by Ski Ming (right) in one of the most brutal KOs in UFC history. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Feng Xiaocan will be in the prayers of many combat sports fans right now after being on the receiving end of a vicious head kick against Shi Ming. The pair went to war on the preliminary card of UFC Macau, with Ming securing the victory in Round 3.

The fight was competitive through the first two rounds, but less than a minute into the final round, the fighter hailing from the Yunnan province threw a right-leg roundhouse kick that could not have connected any better than it did.

A few follow-up strikes from Ming followed the thudding head kick before the referee intervened, stopping the fight.

In the minutes that followed, it became clear that this was no ordinary knockout, as Xiaocan remained motionless on the octagon's canvas. A medical stretcher was brought into the octagon to transport the strawweight, who has reportedly been taken to hospital for furhter health checks.

also-read-trending Trending

Footage of Xiaocan being strapped into the stretcher was uploaded to X by ESPN MMA, with her opponent visibly shaken by the scenes in front of her.

"Out of precaution, Feng Xiaocan will be transported to a nearby hospital after her defeat at UFC Macau."

Catch footage of Feng Xiaocan following her KO loss to Shi Ming below:

Watch the knockout from UFC Macau below:

Edited by C. Naik
