UFC Macau: Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Macau Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov round-by-round updates are here to provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring. Song and Salikhov lock horns in a welterweight bout of MMA veterans. The event itself is set to start at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

However, the clash between Song and Salikhov, which both men hope will set UFC Macau alight, is estimated to start at around 6:00 AM E.T. / 3:00 AM P.T. Neither man is a spring chicken heading into their three-round matchup. Moreover, they're more than likely fighting for a roster spot on Saturday.

Song, known as 'The Assassin,' has struggled as of late, unable to string together even two wins since Feb. 23, 2020, nearly five years ago. While he recently outworked Ricky Glenn at UFC 305, he is still 2-3 in his last five fights, and Salikhov is in a similar position. In fact, he is in the exact same position.

Trending

The Dagestani 170-pounder recently beat Santiago Ponzinibbio via split-decision at UFC on ESPN 59, but it was his first win since losing back-to-back to Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby. At 2-3 in his last five fights, he has found himself in unranked territory alongside Song.

However, he is still expected to beat Song, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a -185 favorite, while Song is a +154 underdog.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the welterweight fight.

Expand Tweet

UFC Macau: Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback