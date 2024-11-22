  • home icon
UFC Macau: Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 22, 2024 21:09 GMT
Cong Wang (left) vs. Gabrielle Fernandes (right) takes place at UFC Macau [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

The UFC Macau Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's flyweight bout. UFC Macau is set for a 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific TIme) start time, but the aforementioned fight is different.

Wang's matchup with Fernandes is expected to take place at around 5:40 AM E.T. / 2:40 AM P.T. Many are expecting fireworks come fight night, but not due to the competitive nature of the bout. In fact, it isn't expected to be competitive at all given how different both women have looked in their UFC outings.

Wang is undefeated at a perfect 6-0, and is regarded as a high-potential Chinese prospect, who has finished all but two of her opponents, including a thunderous one-minute knockout of Victoria Leonardo in her previous fight. Fernandes, by contrast, is 9-3 and has failed to impress.

While she won her last fight, she is currently 1-2 in her last three, having just snapped a brief losing streak. Thus, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook lists Wang as an overwhelming favorite at -950, whereas Fernandes is a +625 underdog, expected to lose the bout.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the women's flyweight bout.

UFC Macau: Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

