  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC meets NFL as Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya makes relationship with San Francisco 49ers star official

UFC meets NFL as Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya makes relationship with San Francisco 49ers star official

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 16, 2025 12:39 GMT
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar's (left) daughter is dating a NFL rookie. [Images courtesy: Getty and @drewmosscsu25 on Instagram]

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar, has made the official announcement of her relationship with an emerging prospect who recently signed with NFL team San Francisco 49ers.

Ad

The person in question is Drew Moss, who stole the heart of the former UFC heavyweight champion's daughter. This April, Moss, a Colorado State guard, penned a deal with the 49ers as a new linebacker, whose job will be to protect the team's star quarterback Brock Purdy. The 22-year-old also shared another piece of good news with his fans on social media when he made his relationship with Mya public on Instagram earlier this week. He captioned the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''Forever wedding date''
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In response, Mya expressed her admiration for Moss, writing:

''My handsome man''
Screenshot of Mya Lesnar&#039;s comment on Drew Moss&#039; Instagram post
Screenshot of Mya Lesnar's comment on Drew Moss' Instagram post

Mya has also been making headlines in the world of sports. With an unbeatable opening throw of 62 feet, 4.5 inches, the Colorado State athlete won the women's shot put national championship last month. Notably, she had previously won the 2024 NCAA indoor championships in shot put.

Ad

Check out Mya Lesnar's impressive shot put throw below:

Ad

As for Lesnar, he hasn't competed in WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Earlier this year, he found himself involved in a civil lawsuit against WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The company's employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of forcing her into a sexual relationship in order to maintain her employment. In her complaint, she also claimed the 79-year-old wanted her to give sexual favors to Lesnar.

The former WWE champion was expected to return at the Royal Rumble last year, followed by a matchup against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. However, his comeback didn't materialize.

Ad

When a veteran fighter called out Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's last MMA fight took place in 2016, when he returned after five years to face Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Earlier this year, Lesnar got called out by Eric Esch aka 'Butterbean,' who is a retired professional boxer and a mixed martial artist. During an interview with Undisputed, Esch said:

''I was in a dark place. I was in a wheelchair for three years. I couldn’t walk...I really want to fight Brock Lesnar, I would knock him out. Look at me, I wasn’t even walking, and now I’m back doing what I love to do. If you believe in yourself, you can accomplish anything. I live by that. And wait until you see what I do next.”
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications