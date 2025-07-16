UFC meets NFL as Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya makes relationship with San Francisco 49ers star official

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar, has made the official announcement of her relationship with an emerging prospect who recently signed with NFL team San Francisco 49ers.

The person in question is Drew Moss, who stole the heart of the former UFC heavyweight champion's daughter. This April, Moss, a Colorado State guard, penned a deal with the 49ers as a new linebacker, whose job will be to protect the team's star quarterback Brock Purdy. The 22-year-old also shared another piece of good news with his fans on social media when he made his relationship with Mya public on Instagram earlier this week. He captioned the post:

''Forever wedding date''

In response, Mya expressed her admiration for Moss, writing:

''My handsome man''

Mya has also been making headlines in the world of sports. With an unbeatable opening throw of 62 feet, 4.5 inches, the Colorado State athlete won the women's shot put national championship last month. Notably, she had previously won the 2024 NCAA indoor championships in shot put.

Check out Mya Lesnar's impressive shot put throw below:

As for Lesnar, he hasn't competed in WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Earlier this year, he found himself involved in a civil lawsuit against WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The company's employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of forcing her into a sexual relationship in order to maintain her employment. In her complaint, she also claimed the 79-year-old wanted her to give sexual favors to Lesnar.

The former WWE champion was expected to return at the Royal Rumble last year, followed by a matchup against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. However, his comeback didn't materialize.

When a veteran fighter called out Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's last MMA fight took place in 2016, when he returned after five years to face Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Earlier this year, Lesnar got called out by Eric Esch aka 'Butterbean,' who is a retired professional boxer and a mixed martial artist. During an interview with Undisputed, Esch said:

''I was in a dark place. I was in a wheelchair for three years. I couldn’t walk...I really want to fight Brock Lesnar, I would knock him out. Look at me, I wasn’t even walking, and now I’m back doing what I love to do. If you believe in yourself, you can accomplish anything. I live by that. And wait until you see what I do next.”

