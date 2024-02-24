UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - What time are the prelims?

UFC Mexico takes place tonight on Feb. 24 at Arena CDMX in, as the card's name implies, Mexico City. While the main event has drawn tremendous attention, what of the prelims? Specifically, when do the prelims start?

For fans who are ready to tune into UFC Mexico early, the prelims start at 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) on the American East Coast and 4:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) on the American West Coast. Despite the wealth of thrilling fights on the prelims, it simply can't compete with the star power on the main card.

First, formerly undefeated prospect Raul Rosas Jr. takes on Ricky Turcios at bantamweight. 'El Niño Problema' is looking to extend his previous TKO win over Terrence Mitchell into a two-fight win streak and continue his journey toward becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

Higher on the card, former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodríguez will look to bounce back from a lopsided TKO loss to ex-featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. He will square off with two-time title challenger Brian Ortega in a rematch. Their previous bout ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion.

Rodríguez, with his back on the mat, trapped Ortega with an armbar, which resulted in his foe dislocating his shoulder. Finally, the main event features Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval in a flyweight rematch. Both men are coming off 125-pound title losses to Alexandre Pantoja.

Moreno lost the divisional strap to the Brazilian, while Royval was turned away in his first crack at the belt.

Would a win at UFC Mexico earn Brandon Moreno another title fight?

Brandon Moreno is a two-time UFC flyweight champion. Unfortunately, he has never successfully defended his title, losing the belt to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja. However, UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear he has no qualms about seeing 'The Assassin Baby' in more title fights.

Perhaps a win over a game fighter like Royval could earn Moreno yet another title fight, giving him the opportunity to become a three-time flyweight champion. However, Moreno must first get past his foe and likely in impressive fashion if he hopes to compete for the belt again.