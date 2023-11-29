UFC Mexico targets blockbuster showdown with Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez 2, per reports

It appears as though a blockbuster showdown between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez is set to headline UFC Mexico.

According to a number of reports, the bout will be a rematch of their encounter at UFC on ABC 3 last July, which saw Rodriguez earn a first-round TKO win after Ortega sustained a shoulder injury. The event is reportedly scheduled to take place in Mexico on February 24, so that would explain why the featherweight rematch is slotted into the main event.

Following their bout at UFC on ABC 3, Rodriguez approached the former UFC featherweight title challenger, showing concern for his injury, and expressed in running their fight back in the future. He said:

“Hopefully next time we see each other it’s for the title. … I hope you recover quickly.”

Expand Tweet

'T-City' has been out of action since the loss, which also happened to be his second consecutive loss. Meanwhile, 'El Pantera' went on to earn a dominant second-round submission win over Josh Emmett to become the interim UFC featherweight champion but lost the title unification bout against Alexander Volkanovski via third-round TKO this past July.

The timing of Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez 2 is logical as they are both coming off a loss and will be looking to bounce back from their skid and get back into title contention at 145lbs.

Tweet regarding UFC Mexico

How did Brian Ortega react to 'The Korean Zombie's retirement?

Brian Ortega was one of many in the MMA community who shared their reaction to 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung officially retiring from MMA following his loss to Max Holloway this past August.

'T-City' took to his X account, where he shared his appreciation for his former foe and congratulated him on an excellent career. Brian Ortega mentioned it was an honor to share the cage with him and wished him well in his retirement, writing:

"Thank you for giving us, the fans an amazing legend like yourself to watch over the years. Thank you for your hard work, your sacrifices , and your dedication to this sport . Was an honor to share the octagon with you . I wish you the best and enjoy this next chapter"

Tweet regarding 'The Korean Zombie' retiring