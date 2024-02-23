UFC middleweight amused after being asked by fan if he is fighting Sharaputdin Magomedov in Saudi Arabia

Sharaputdin Magomedov was recently the subject of an interesting conversation as a fan asked a ranked UFC middleweight if he would be competing against Magomedov in his next fight.

'Bullet' has a 12-0 professional MMA record and made his UFC debut against Bruno Silva. He won via unanimous decision at UFC 294 last October, and many have been wondering what's next for him.

Meanwhile, the number 14-ranked fighter at 185 pounds, Chris Curtis, recently took to his X account and made a light-hearted post referencing to former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. He said:

"@JamahalH punched me hard as fuck in the liver today, during black history month mind you, and I was genuinely upset. Why, my brotha, during this most sacred of times, would you try to bring me to my knees, my brotha? This is what they want. They want us to kill each other..."

In response to that post, X user @hellowhosthat asked about a possible Magomedov bout in Saudi, stating:

"Chris are you fighting Shara Bullet in Saudi?"

To this fairly direct and specific question, Curtis succinctly responded, posting:

"Lol what? No"

Check out Curtis' succinct response to this fan inquiry about Sharaputdin Magomedov below:

The road to middleweight prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov's victorious UFC debut

Sharaputdin Magomedov has professional kickboxing experience and did not taste defeat across his first 11 pro mixed martial arts bouts before transitioning to the octagon. He made his professional MMA debut in December 2017 and hasn't looked back since.

The 29-year-old fought on the Chin Woo Men circuit in his first two bouts and Yincang Bao as well as Jiayidaer Aili by way of strikes. Magomedov continued an impressive streak of finishes from there for years after. He halted names like Yeshan Yersen, Wulan Muhemaitihali, Yakub Kediev, Mikhail Allakhverdian, Joel dos Santos, Rodrigo Carlos, and Sergey Martynov.

Through that stretch, he competed under banners like AMC Fight Nights, The King FC, and Arena Global, to name a few.

Magomedov had his first win on points versus Mikhail Ragozin via unanimous decision at RCC 13. His eight-second KO of Kushal Vyas via knee punched Magomedov's ticket to the UFC.

The native of Russia already boasts quite an exciting highlight reel, and it seems like the sky is the limit for the multi-faceted, thrilling combatant. It remains to be seen who will step in there with Magomedov for his sophomore outing in the UFC.