Fans and fellow fighters are beginning to share their concern for Anthony Smith due to events that took place during his bout with Johnny Walker on Saturday. As the two exchanged on the feet, 'Lionheart' can be heard making wild claims towards his opponent, prompting UFC middleweight Chris Curtis to weigh in.

'The Action Man' has been a force in the octagon since making his debut 18 months ago. With four wins and two losses under his belt—with one of those defeats coming by a controversial decision—the power puncher has proven himself to be a problem for the division as he battles his way into the rankings.

In a post on social media, Chris Curtis questioned whether Anthony Smith's past home invasion weighs on his mind more than first thought following some comments he made towards Johnny Walker last time out.

"I genuinely think that home invasion may have scarred Anthony Smith more than we think. I can't get the 'You attacked my family' line out of my head. Like, that is a man drawing on PTSD mid-fight."

Some are suggesting that it's a tactic used by Smith to rile himself up to perform as he was losing the bout heading into the final round. Others believe the disturbing comments are a result of his past trauma.

The former title challenger wasn't really able to get his game going and was overwhelmed by leg kicks and the occasional moment of brilliance all the way to losing the decision to his Brazilian opponent.

What happened during Anthony Smith's home invasion three years ago?

As he was heading into a huge fight against Glover Teixeira, events luckily led to Anthony Smith remaining home with his wife and children when an intruder entered his home.

The UFC star detailed the frightening exchange in which he was worried whether the strange man had any weapons that could potentially threaten his or his family's lives. Explaining how the brawl unfolded, the light heavyweight revealed how strong the criminal was and a scenario where he almost stabbed the trespasser.

Luckily, Smith was able to subdue the man for long enough so that the police could arrive, in which the MMA veteran did a fantastic job of keeping his family safe. The intruder turned out to be Luke Haberman, a former high school wrestling champ, which explains his ableness to grapple with the UFC star.

