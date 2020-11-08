UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya admits that he's not unbeatable 

Israel Adesanya is currently at the zenith of his mixed martial arts career. After an impressive win over Paulo Costa, the reigning UFC middleweight champion is all set to jump to the UFC's light heavyweight division and aim to become the promotion's latest double champion.

Riding high on a 20-0 unbeaten streak, Israel Adesanya knows for a fact that he's not unbeatable. However, The Last Stylebender is all about proving his worth when the spotlight is trained on him.

While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Israel Adesanya spoke on the aforementioned topic. The reigning 185-lb king said that all the greats in the sport have had losses in their resumes.

"I've had losses in the past, but (they) never really changed who I am. It never changed the fact that I'm a great fighter. A lot of the greats have had losses," said Israel Adesanya.

Having beaten two of the UFC's hardest-hitting middleweights in Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa, The Last Stylebender is quite possibly in the best form of his career right now.

Israel Adesanya holds a win over the dangerous Robert Whittaker, whom he beat to win the UFC middleweight title. The reigning middleweight champion said that when he is under the lights, he always comes up with his best.

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

At 20-0, @Stylebender knows he's not unbeatable. However, he trusts his ability to show up when the lights shine brightest.@MMAJunkieRadio interview: https://t.co/J43VP1gRdf pic.twitter.com/vR4NPokXBj — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2020

Israel Adesanya's potential next fight

Israel Adesanya was initially set for a rematch against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

However, that may not happen as the UFC President Dana White confirmed recently that the next fight in line for Adesanya is a Champion vs Champion clash against Jan Blachowicz.

The hard-hitting Polish sensation won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title on the same night when Izzy defeated Paulo Costa to retain the middleweight strap. As of now, the fight between the two is yet to be confirmed, but Israel Adesanya's move up to 205 is certainly going to be an exciting journey.

A move to the UFC's light heavyweight division could even open the door to a dream fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones. The pair has been going back and forth against one another for a few months now, with a fight between the two only seeming inevitable at this point.

However, with Jones taking up a new venture at heavyweight, it remains to be seen what the UFC could do to ensure that Israel Adesanya's fight with Jones materialises.

