UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya calls Kevin Holland his "fan" after heated exchange at UFC Vegas 12

After his victory at UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday, Kevin Holland started trash talking UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, who was in attendance.

Holland beat debutant Charlie Ontiveros via verbal submission and became the first UFC fighter to register four wins in 2020. He joined Gegard Mousasi and Israel Adesanya as only the third UFC Middleweight to win four fights in a calendar year.

Kevin Holland immediately went at Israel Adesanya from inside the cage, and "The Last Stylebender" answered back.

Kevin Holland runs over and keeps going back and forth with Israel Adesanya #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/b1v16Q11B1 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 31, 2020

After the event, Adesanya told the The Schmo that he thinks Kevin Holland is "only a fan," who does not know what to do with his emotions.

Israel Adesanya takes a shot at Kevin Holland

The Middleweight Champion called Kevin Holland out in the interview, saying that he was disrespectful when approaching him at the hotel they were all staying in. Israel Adesanya said he believes Holland is a fan, but instead of coming at him like that, he should sign a contract to fight him inside the Octagon.

"He's just a fan. When the cameras weren't on, and we were at the hotel, he wasn't barking like that. But he was a little bit disrespectful. It is what it is. Sometimes fans just have misplaced emotions, they don't know where to put it. But I'm just saying, you can be a fan of me, but you can still sign on the dotted line and get your a** kicked."

When asked if it would really come to Kevin Holland challenging the reigning Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya said that was for Holland to decide.

However, with the kind of attitude Holland has, Adesanya did not think he would make it far enough in the company.

Advertisement

"That's not for me to decide. That's for him to decide. But with that attitude, I don't see him going that far. He just has to humble himself and realize the position he is in. And yeah, he's got the skills. I'm not ashamed to say, I like his fighting style. I think he's dope. But when you approach someone like that... it's just stupid."

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is moving a weight above to Light Heavyweight to face the champion Jan Blachowicz.

Israel Adesanya’s next fight will be for the light heavyweight title against champion Jan Blachowicz, per Dana White at the post-fight press conference. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 1, 2020

UFC President Dana White confirmed at the press conference that with Robert Whittaker unwilling to fight Adesanya at the moment, there is nothing to stop "The Last Stylebender" from challenging for the 205-pound title.