UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya gives an update on the Jon Jones super fight

The heated online rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones might break out of the internet and turn into an actual fight sometime next year.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been at it for months now, going back and forth on Twitter by dealing insults and trash talks. It has all prompted the fans to push for a super fight between the two. However, Jones has repeatedly said on record that Adesanya does not actually want to fight him.

But, Israel Adesanya has repeatedly said that he will definitely fight Jon Jones, but only on his own terms and timeline.

Israel Adesanya hints at Jon Jones fight

"The Last Stylebender" has told Megan Olivi that he has plans of fighting the "supposed GOAT," implying Jon Jones, in front of a live crowd at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

"I said I’m going to fight the supposed GOAT, 2021, Raiders Stadium. I’m hoping to god after these elections all this corona sh*t vanishes and then we can have crowds again, because that fight needs to be in front of a crowd."

He said he believes it will be the biggest fight in the history of UFC, and one that deserves to be held with an audience in attendance.

“It’s going to be the biggest fight in UFC history, I believe, bar any fight that’s been put up."

Israel Adesanya reiterated his plan to fight "the supposed GOAT" Jon Jones in 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/2cE0mNcY5P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya moving up to Light Heavyweight

Dana White has already confirmed that Israel Adesanya is moving up to Light Heavyweight to challenge the current champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September to win the Light Heavyweight title which was vacated by Jon Jones. Israel Adesanya headlined the same card with Paulo Costa, emerging victorious with a second-round knockout.

Dana White said in the media conference that he originally had a Robert Whittaker rematch in mind for Israel Adesanya, as he thought the former deserved a chance. Whittaker turned it down though, so there was nothing stopping Israel Adesanya moving up to 205-pounds to challenge Blachowicz for the title.

The Last @Stylebender is heading to 205lbs!@DanaWhite confirms that Israel Adesanya will fight Jan Blachowicz for the light-heavyweight title in 2021. pic.twitter.com/5moJ9wrfng — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 1, 2020

Jon Jones had previously said that he was eyeing a move up to Heavyweight next to challenge for the title.

But with his arch nemesis now fighting in his former division where he held the title for nearly a decade, "Bones" might reconsider his choices.