UFC middleweight confused following Glover Teixeira vs Anthony Smith fight announcement

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is set to face off against his former adversary, Anthony Smith, once again. However, this time the duo won't be clashing inside the UFC octagon. Instead, they'll be grappling on the mats for the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 event on June 29.

Interestingly, this announcement has left the former UFC middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum scratching his head. He's confused by the news, as Teixeira had already announced his retirement from MMA following a devastating knockout loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Rio.

Gastelum wrote on Twitter:

"I thought Glover called it a career after his last fight?"

Anthony Smith will undoubtedly be seeking vengeance in his upcoming grappling contest against Glover Teixeira, following a brutal technical knockout loss he suffered to the Brazilian veteran at the UFC Jacksonville event in 2020.

However, before 'Lion Heart can focus on his rematch with Glover Teixeira, he must first navigate through his upcoming light heavyweight bout against Johnny Walker as part of the UFC Charlotte card this weekend. The outcome of this fight will determine whether or not Smith will be able to participate in next month's UFC Fight Pass invitational 4 events.

Notably, the grappling extravaganza will be headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between Craig Jones and Felipe Pena and is expected to take place in Las Vegas as part of UFC Vegas 76 fight week at the Apex facility.

When Glover Teixeira stated how long he contemplates fighting

Despite being older than most of his counterparts in the division, Glover Teixeira shows no signs of slowing down in his fighting career. In a recent interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, the Brazilian MMA fighter discussed his longevity and future plans.

Teixeira has had a remarkable career in mixed martial arts, spanning over two decades and boasting an impressive record of 33-9. The 43-year-old also holds the distinction of being the second-oldest champion in UFC history.

During the interview, Teixeira revealed that he currently has no specific plans for his future, but acknowledges that he cannot fight on for another 10 years. He emphasized that injury would be a significant factor in deciding how much longer he can continue, and hopes to avoid any major injuries:

"I don't know man! I like to say 10 more, but I don’t think so, man. You know, Bisping I leave it like uh, when it's time. Like I'm very blessed that I don't have a major injury, you know. Of course, we'll always have injury here or this hurt here, the knee here, for a little bit but nothing crazy that I have a major injury. So, that's why I'm just having fun man. I joke yesterday that I'm in my prime man because with older age I'm fighting better."

Check the former light-heavyweight champion's entire remarks below from 5:00 onwards:

