UFC middleweight Derek Brunson seeks redemption in a potential rematch with Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is looking to redeem himself against Robert Whittaker.

Currently the number 7-ranked middleweight contender, Brunson is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, and is hoping to face someone in the upper half of the top-10.

His current target: former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 back in October, and is likely to get the next shot at the title. By the looks of things however, 'The Reaper' won't be facing reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya anytime soon, given that Adesanya is preparing to challenger UFC light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz.

If Whittaker decides that he won't sit and wait for Adesanya to be available, Derek Brunson has made it clear that is down for a rematch.

Brunson and Whittaker first crossed paths back in 2016, with the latter winning via TKO. The loss to Whittaker snapped a five-fight winning streak and ultimately denied Brunson a chance to challenge for the UFC middleweight crown.

According to Brunson, he could have handled the Whittaker fight a little differently:

I was promised the next title shot & let’s say I didn’t handle it properly . I’d like a chance to give @robwhittakermma a real fight that the fans deserve . https://t.co/95yyqYwwcR — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 2, 2020

"I was promised the next title shot, and let's say I didn't handle it properly. I'd like a chance to give @robwhittakermma a real fight that the fans deserve."

Brunson previously admitted that he came into the Whittaker bout with the wrong approach.

Advertisement

Derek Brunson doubles down on challenge to Robert Whittaker

This isn't the first time that Derek Brunson has called for a rematch with Robert Whittaker. Back in November, Brunson also took to Twitter to try and get a rematch with the former 185-pound king:

I can’t get a fight with someone who’s surging . @robwhittakermma what you say we run it back . 4 years later. That first fight was disrespectful. I tried to bully you and that didn’t work . @ufc @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 19, 2020

"I can't get a fight with someone who's surging. @robwhittakermma what you say we run it back. 4 years later. That first fight was disrespectful. I tried to bully you and that didn't work."

Since losing to Whittaker back in 2016, Derek Brunson's only losses have been to Israel Adesanya, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, and a controversial loss to Anderson Silva. He has since beaten the likes of Lyoto Machida, Elias Theodorou, and Ian Heinisch. In his last Octagon appearance, Brunson derailed Edmen Shabazyan's hype train, winning via third-round TKO.

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Derek Brunson feels that he deserves a step up in competition.

Will that step up be in the form of Robert Whittaker?