UFC middleweight Eryk Anders reacts to proposed Jake Paul vs. Yoel Romero fight

UFC middleweight contender Eryk Anders reacted to a proposed boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero.

Jake Paul has been one of the most talked about personalities in the combat sports world as of late. Paul went viral after he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in his second professional bout, and he has since been calling out some of the biggest names in combat sports, including Conor McGregor, even going as far as to say that they are in the same level when it comes to boxing.

Jake Paul has also been the one being called out, with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo issuing a strongly-worded challenge on Twitter.

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

Even UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal put on his matchmaking hat and proposed a bout between Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero:

Romero was recently released by the UFC, making a potential bout with Jake Paul much easier to book.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter also brought up the idea of a Paul-Romero boxing bout, touching on the fact that both men are around the 189-pound range:

Advertisement

Jake Paul weighed in at 189 lbs for his boxing match and he's calling out mixed martial artists to box him.



Well, there's a guy that recently parted ways with the UFC who's weight is in that same area code. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 7, 2020

"Jake Paul weighed in at 189 lbs for his boxing match and he's calling out mixed martial artists to box him. Well there's a guy that recently parted ways with the UFC who's weight is in that same area code."

UFC middleweight contender Eryk Anders has quite the humorous response:

C’mon he just trying to get paid not die — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) December 7, 2020

"C'mon he just trying to get paid not die"

Anders is obviously referencing the fact that Romero is one of the hardest hitters in the MMA world, and would likely out-box Jake Paul.

Advertisement

Still, given that Jake Paul is a hot commodity right now, a match between himself and Romero could draw some fans and viewers in.

Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul set to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout

Speaking of bringing viewers in, Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul is also set to compete in a big-name exhibition bout against undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021.

Like Jake Paul, Logan started out as a YouTube influencer and viral video star before transitioning into the boxing world. In his first and only professional bout, Paul lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by Split Decision.

Mayweather Jr. meanwhile, is one of the best boxers to ever step inside a boxing ring, amassing a 50-0 professional record and winning world championships in five weight classes.

Logan Paul and Mayweather Jr. will meet on February 20, 2021.