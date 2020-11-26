UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier reveals who he wants to fight after Robert Whittaker loss

Jared Cannonier reflected on his defeat to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya stated his desire to face Jared Cannonier after defeating Paulo Costa in November and had The Killa' Gorilla defeated Robert Whittaker, there's no doubt that he would have been next in line for Israel Adesanya.

However, his defeat meant that UFC quickly decided to book Israel Adesanya in a Light Heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz. Despite the setback, Jared Cannonier seems more motivated than ever.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Jared Cannonier detailed the injury he suffered after blocking a kick from Robert Whittaker in one arm. As a result, he had to undergo surgery. Jared Cannonier said that when he returns, he expects to be back in a position where he's in a number one contender's fight:

“I expect when I come back to be in a position right where I was,” Cannonier said. “You know what I’m saying? Right where I left off, one more fight earns me a title shot. Again, that’s the goal, to get that title belt. That belts going to be mine. This is only a bump in the road – a speed bump that I went over a little too fast maybe.”

Jared Cannonier said that there are a few names that would be suitable as his next opponent. While describing his situation as "unfortunate", Cannonier is optimistic about what lies ahead:

“Of course (Paulo) Costa, Darren Till, all those guys – all those top 10 guys who are making moves to get into the position to get a shot at the title,” Cannonier said. “Like you said, Darren Till (or) (Derek) Brunson. Uriah Hall is in there. He just had a pretty good win. I just saw he’s been scheduled to fight Chris Weidman. That’s definitely a fight that will get him there. It will definitely get Weidman back in the direction of the title, as well. So, there are a lot of things happening. It’s unfortunate that I’m in the position I am where I have to take a step back yet again. Luckily, this isn’t going to be as long of a recovery

Why Jared Cannonier's next fight will be an interesting one

With Paulo Costa, Darren Till, Darek Brunson, Uriah Hall, and potentially even Chris Weidman as the names to face, it's going to be a tough challenge for Jared Cannonier. However, he will likely be the favorite in all five situations, and a great win can shoot him right back to a prime position where he could be in a number one contender's fight.

It's going to be interesting to see if Jared Cannonier bounces back or goes on a losing skid. If Israel Adesanya wins the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2021, it could open the doors in the 185-pound division.