UFC middleweight Kevin Holland tests negative for COVID-19, will fight Jacare Souza at UFC 256

Surging UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has tested negative for COVID-19, his fight against Jacare Souza at UFC 256 this weekend will push through as scheduled.

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to report the news:

Kevin Holland received word this evening that his latest COVID-19 test came back negative, per his manager @ko_reps. He will travel to Las Vegas tomorrow. Holland is scheduled to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 256 this Saturday. @Trailblaze2top — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 8, 2020

Kevin Holland was initially supposed to take Darren Till's place against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 last weekend but was also forced out of the bout due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Taking Holland's place was Marvin Vettori, who went on to defeat Hermansson by unanimous decision. Kevin Holland now slides in for Vettori against Jacare in the main card of UFC 256.

Kevin Holland is riding an impressive four-fight winning streak and is unbeaten in 2020.

Jacare, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back losses to Hermansson and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Jacare returns to the 185-pound division with hopes of regaining top contender status.

Kevin Holland hopes to remain unbeaten in 2020

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland has made quite the mark in the promotion's 185-pound division.

Holland earned a spot in the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series, but immediately suffered a setback against Thiago Santos.

Holland would then go on to win three straight against John Phillips, Gerald Meerschaert, and Alessio Di Chirico. He would end 2019 with a submission loss to Brendan Allen.

While 2020 has been a difficult year for many, it became Kevin Holland's coming out party, as he's been nothing but impressive since returning to action. Since May of 2020, Holland has knocked out Anthony Hernandez and Joaquin Buckley, decisioned Darren Stewart, and slammed Charlie Ontiveros unconscious.

Against Jacare, Holland faces the biggest test of his UFC career so far, and looks to make it 5-for-5 for the year.