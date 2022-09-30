"He's a f***ing scary big dude" - UFC middleweight Krzysztof Jotko predicts Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira (Exclusive)

UFC middleweight Krzysztof Jotko recently gave his prediction for the upcoming title clash between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. According to the Polish veteran, Pereira has what it takes to dethrone Adesanya at UFC 281. Labeling 'Poatan' a 'scary big dude', Jotko told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think he [Pereira] is a f***ing scary big dude. And I think he can beat Adesanya at this fight. We'll see what happens but I think he can beat him."

Jotko is slated to meet rising middleweight prospect Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 61 this weekend. Coming off back-to-back wins, the 33-year-old will look to build a winning streak with a win over 'All In'.

After going 1-1 in his first two UFC fights, Jotko racked up an impressive five-fight winning streak that was followed by a three-fight skid. The Polish fighter then bounced back with a three-fight win streak which was snapped by a loss to Sean Strickland. Having since racked up back-to-back wins, Jotko will look to break into the middleweight rankings with a win on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira's latest training videos

Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on November 12. Despite having a 6-1 pro MMA record, 'Poatan' is being touted as the only fighter who can end Adesanya's dominant reign atop the 185 lbs. division. This is owing to Pereira's two kickboxing wins over 'The Last Stylebender', including a 2016 knockout.

Seemingly losing favor among fans due to his allegedly 'boring' style, Israel Adesanya further failed to impress them with his latest training video. The middleweight champion was recently seen practicing head movement with tennis balls, with ESPN labeling the preparation 'different'. Unimpressed fans noted that Adesanya's icon Anderson Silva had mastered the drill over a decade ago.

Alex Pereira also took the opportunity to take a jibe at his upcoming opponent. Mocking the middleweight champ, 'Poatan' uploaded a clip of himself practicing boxing on a hoverboard.

While Israel Adesanya has two kickboxing losses against Alex Pereira, the UFC middleweight champion has developed substantially since then. Meanwhile, 'Poatan' always poses a threat with his signature left hook, which Adesanya will look to nullify with his well-rounded MMA skillset.

