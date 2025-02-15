UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori shares one-word reaction to Barrack Obama's Valentine's Day post

Marvin Vettori has remained out of competition since June 2023. During his absence from the octagon, the UFC middleweight fighter has maintained his presence on social media. Taking to X, Vettori recently reacted to a Valentine's Day post by former U.S. President Barrack Obama.

Ad

President Obama posted an endearing message for his wife Michelle Obama on the eve of Valentine's Day. The wish quickly caught Vettori's eye, who quoted it and added a one-word reaction in the caption:

"Looool."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On the professional front, the 31-year-old Italian is scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 254. He will take on Roman Dolidze in a middleweight showdown in the main event. The duo took on each other earlier at UFC 286 where Vettori won the fight by a unanimous decision.

Brendan Allen takes potshots at Marvin Vettori and questions his ranking in the middleweight division

In a recent video, Brendan Allen aimed at Marvin Vettori while questioning his standing in the UFC's middleweight rankings. Vettori has not competed since June 2023 and still holds the No. 8 spot in the middleweight rankings despite winning one fight and losing two bouts in his recent outings.

Ad

On the other hand, Allen was cruising on an impressive seven-fight winning streak before losing to Nassourdine Imavov in his most recent fight in September 2024. He trails Vettori and ranks No. 9 in the division's rankings.

In a conversation with MMA Junkie Radio Allen addressed the ranking issue with Vettori and said:

"I don't understand like why he's ranked where he is at. We can go resumes, we can go over a whole bunch of different things but at the end of the day, I don't understand it. I mean the guy is ranked over me, over the guy who set a record on him in his last fight two years ago."

Ad

Allen continued:

"So I don't see how fighting him does anything good for me if I go out there and beat fluffy how I expect to, I don't see how it does anything for me. Like, I'm still going to have to fight one or two more after him in order to get to the belt."

Ad

Check out Brendan Allen's comments on Marvin Vettori below (19:56):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.