UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori wants a title shot; not interested in Paulo Costa fight

Surging middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has decided to put a hold on his pursuit of Paulo Costa. The Italian has demanded a rematch against the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Vettori emerged victorious against Jack Hermansson in the headliner of Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 event.

Marvin Vettori and Hermansson indulged in a five-round war in the main event of UFC Vegas 16, and it was the Italian who clinched the fight following five rounds of back and forth action.

This was most likely the biggest win of Vettori's career. However, even in defeat, Hermansson's stock rose because of the valiant effort he put in during the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

Marvin Vettori initially called out Paulo Costa but now wants another crack at Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori took the fight against Jack Hermansson on one week's notice and displayed excellent skill, composure, and conditioning to clinch a huge victory. With this win, Vettori has catapulted himself into title contention and has his sights set on a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Following UFC Vegas 16, Marvin Vettori initially called out Paulo Costa. But he has now changed his target and wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title next.

“You know, to be honest with you, before I called out Borrachinha, but f*ck Borrachinha. He just came out of a crazy loss, so why would I even fight him? I want to go straight for the title, man. To be honest, I’ll be really honest, I like the fight. I feel like the top fighters give no opposition. There’s no opposition. (Jared) Cannonier just lost, Darren Till is I don’t know. I don’t think he’s even top-five. Borrachinha just lost brutally. (Robert) Whittaker wants to enjoy Christmas with his kids, and I don’t blame him, but it doesn’t really seem like he wants to fight for the title,” Vettori said.

Marvin Vettori is on a four-fight win streak inside the Octagon. With Adesanya moving up to light heavyweight in search of a second title, it makes sense for Vettori to fight either Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa for a crack at the 185lbs title. If he manages to win his next fight, Vettori will likely go on to fight Adesanya for the title.