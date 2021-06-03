UFC middleweight Paulo Costa suggests that the earth is flat

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa apparently seems to be a believer in the Flat Earth theory. The hard-hitting Brazilian took to Twitter to send a tweet where he wrote "Flat earth."

Paulo Costa seems to be the type of fighter who likes to troll around on social media a lot. 'Borrachinha' has used social media to mock his rivals in the past, most notably in the lead-up to his fight against Israel Adesanya.

Paulo Costa himself doesn't appear to confirm anything regarding his belief in the Flat Earth theory. This could be another troll job by the former UFC middleweight title contender.

Here's what Costa tweeted out:

Flat earth — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

Paulo Costa is currently on the back of a loss to 'The Last Stylebender' from their fight at UFC 253. Adesanya beat Costa in the second round via TKO and put an end to their heated feud, at least for the time being.

In the lead-up to the fight, Costa mocked his rival by posting clips and videos on social media. The Brazilian fighter tried his best to get under Adesanya's skin and do his bit in terms of the trash-talking aspect of the feud.

Paulo Costa will return to the octagon later in the year

Paulo Costa is set to return to the UFC octagon for the first time since his loss to Israel Adesanya. 'Borrachinha' will face fellow middleweight Jared Cannonier in a five-round main event on August 21st.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Cannonier:

Jared Cannonier (-160)

Paulo Costa (+132)https://t.co/0uJDcY3LzN @BorrachinhaMMA — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) May 14, 2021

The fight is expected to be a barnburner, given that both Costa and Cannonier are among two of the hardest-hitting middleweights. Cannonier is on the back of a loss to Robert Whittaker from their fight at UFC 254.

'The Killa Gorilla' will aim to get back in the win column, and a victory over Paulo Costa could see him get one step closer to the belt. The reigning champion Adesanya has made it known that he would like to fight Cannonier at some point in his career.

