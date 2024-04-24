UFC middleweight laughs at Michael Chandler's "steal his soul through his esophagus" warning to Conor McGregor

UFC middleweight Cody Brundage reacted wittily to Michael Chandler's prediction for his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor.

Chandler is set to take on McGregor at UFC 303 on June 29, which marks the Irishman's first competitive appearance since he fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Social media posts show Chandler working hard to compete in the biggest fight of his career. In a recent Instagram Q&A, 'Iron' shed light on how the fight might play out and predicted to finish McGregor in Round 2:

"He's going to start looking of the exit signs and I'm going to usher him right to it. I might even hold his hand on the way to the exit sign. I might even give him a little tap on the tush on the way outside of the exit signs. That's the plan. In the second round - KO, TKO or I take his back and I absolutely steal his soul through his esophagus."

Check out Chandler's statement posted on MMA Junkie's Instagram:

Brundage took to the comments section of the post and shared his thoughts on Chandler's prediction:

"Stealing souls through the esophagus sounds hella gay. [Laughing Emoji]"

Cody Brundage's reaction to Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor's time away from competition will hurt his chances when they fight

Conor McGregor suffered a brutal leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. The injury kept him on the sidelines for a long time and subsequent disagreements with USADA and the 'Road House' movie project further delayed the prospects of his return to competition.

During a recent appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show, Michael Chandler said McGregor's fighting abilities will be affected by his long absence from MMA training and competition:

"I would venture to say his time outside the cage has lent itself to his timing not being what it used to be, his movement not being what it used to be, his reflexes not being what they used to be. It'll be three years by the time [we fight]."

Catch Chandler's comments below (2:33:40):

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will headline the UFC 303 pay-per-view event, which will be a part of the 2024 International Fight Week.