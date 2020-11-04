UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has responded to Dana White, saying that he was "gun shy" following the former's win against Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12 this past weekend.

Despite violently stopping the legendary Anderson Silva in the fourth round of their main event encounter, Uriah Hall found himself at the receiving end of some severe criticism from his employer and UFC president, Dana White.

In a post-fight interview following the conclusion of UFC Vegas 12, White said Uriah Hall has "zero output" inside the Octagon and that he is one of the most "gun-shy" fighters in the UFC.

Uriah Hall respectfully responds to criticism from Dana White

In a recent interview with Jimmy Smith of MMA on SiriusXM, Uriah Hall has stated that everyone is entitled to have their own opinions. He doesn't necessarily need to agree with them.

Hall further stated that he understands that maybe he should have been more aggressive and entertaining in terms of business, but he did what he needed to pick up the win. Hall also said that Dana White might have also been upset about the fact that he allowed Anderson Silva to fight again.

"He's entitled to his opinion. Obviously he's the boss, there's only so much leverage I have. But I have no problem with it," said Hall.

Dana White was critical of the fact that both Silva and Hall managed to throw a total of just 11 punches in the second round of an event headliner. White also stated that he believes Uriah Hall would find himself in deep trouble if he faces any of the top contenders in the middleweight division.

"Uriah Hall will take a s**tload of punishment against the top contenders in the division. Uriah Hall is one of the most gun shy fighters in the UFC," said White.

Interestingly, Uriah Hall has finished 13 out of the 16 wins in his professional career. The Jamaican-American fighter is now on a three-fight win streak inside the Octagon and may be booked against a top contender up next.