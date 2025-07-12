UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira: Live round-by-round updates

A heavyweight collision between two heavy hitters headlines UFC Nashville as Derrick Lewis takes on unbeaten contender Tallison Teixeira.

Lewis is back after a frustrating medical pullout ahead of the Jhonata Diniz clash in November 2024. Known for his highlight reel finishes, he still holds the UFC record for most knockouts and remains a dangerous test for anyone aiming to push forward in the upper echelon of the heavyweight ranks.

Teixeira has been on a pure destruction course since turning pro. With eight wins, all finishes, and none of his fights crossing the five-minute mark, the Brazilian has brought violence with terrifying efficiency. His 35-second debut knockout of Justin Tafa was a warning shot to the entire heavyweight roster.

Saturday night marks his biggest challenge yet. A win over Lewis would put the division on notice. Meanwhile, this seems to be a similar territory for Lewis. The veteran has faced a string of rising talents and often plays the gatekeeper role.

UFC Nashville kicks off with live coverage at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, which is 3 p.m. Pacific. The main card is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira clash:

Round 1

