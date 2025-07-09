UFC Nashville purses and payouts: How much Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Stephen Thompson, and others are reportedly making

As Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira prepare to face off in a heavyweight contest at this weekend's UFC Nashville event, fans are likely curious about their potential earnings from this fight.

Ad

Estimating accurate UFC fighter earnings can be challenging as salaries often include various components such as show money, win bonus, performance bonus and sponsorship money, many of which are undisclosed.

These factors vary significantly based on individual contracts, popularity and a fighter's status in the divisional rankings. However, fans can get a general idea of fighters' earnings based on their reported payouts from past fights.

Lewis, the headlining fighter of UFC Nashville, is one of the more popular heavyweights, known for his finishing ability. According to various online sources, Lewis has earned approximately $300,000 to $350,000 guaranteed pay each of his recent fights.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This amount has sometimes been supplemented with performance bonuses. In his upcoming fight against Teixeira, the American fighter is expected to earn in a similar range.

Lewis' opponent, Teixeira, is a relative newcomer in the UFC. He earned the UFC contract through 'Dana White's Contender Series' and made his UFC debut with a first-round knockout win over Justin Tafa.

Except for his $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus in his UFC debut, there is limited information available about his MMA career earnings.

Ad

However, based on the information regarding newcomers' pay in the UFC, it can be estimated that Texieira will likely earn at the higher end of five figures as his guaranteed pay for this fight.

In the co-main event, former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson will face rising contender Gabriel Bonfim in a welterweight matchup. Most online sources estimate his salaries for recent fights to be approximately $300,000 to $415,000. His highest salary was reported against Shavkat Rakhmonov in a high-stakes matchup at UFC 296.

Ad

Considering the 42-year-old's current ranking position and Bonfim being a relatively lesser-known fighter, Thompson could earn a base salary of $300,000 for his UFC Nashville appearance.

Conversely, information about Bonfim's earnings in many of his recent fights is not available. According to BetMGM, Bonfim reportedly earned $56,000 for his UFC 291 win over Trevin Giles. He could earn above this range as he faces the most notable opponent of his professional MMA career thus far at UFC Nashville.

Ad

All estimated figures in the article are courtesy BetMGM.

UFC Nashville: Date, time, streaming and more

UFC Nashville, also known as UFC on ESPN: Lewis vs. Teixeira is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The preliminary card will kick off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, while the main card will start at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The event will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans will need to purchase the ESPN+ subscription to catch the live action.

Ad

The heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira will headline the event. Meanwhile, welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim will clash in the co-main event.

Overall, the card will have 12 fights across seven weight classes, featuring several prominent names such as Calvin Kattar, Nate Landwehr and Chris Curtis, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.